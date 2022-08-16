Suspect in shooting of state trooper in Colesville found guilty on 9 counts

A Broome County man accused of shooting and wounding a New York state trooper last summer in Colesville has been convicted on multiple counts following a jury trial.

Jason D. Johnson, 35, of Nineveh was initially charged with two counts of first-degree attempted murder, a felony, following the shooting, which injured Trooper Becky Seagar.

The jury found Johnson guilty on nine counts after deliberating for more than two days.

Johnson shot and wounded Seager during a confrontation in late June 2021 near an address on East Windsor Road in the town of Colesville, state police said.

Seager suffered a gunshot wound to the hip during an exchange of gunfire and was treated at UHS Wilson Medical Center in Johnson City. She was later released.

The incident developed shortly after 8:30 p.m. June 9 when representatives from the state police and Broome County Sheriff's Office responded to 1348 E. Windsor Road for a suspicious person complaint.

Johnson reportedly opened fire with a long gun when confronted by the officers before fleeing into the nearby woods.

Seager was struck in the hip while trying to get back into her patrol car and another trooper sustained a shrapnel injury during the exchange of gunfire with Johnson, state police said.

New York State Trooper Becky Seager, who was injured in a shootout Wednesday, June 9, 2021 in Broome County, is greeted by a line of troopers Thursday afternoon after her release from Wilson Memorial Hospital.

The second trooper was likewise treated and released.

Johnson was later taken into custody following a massive manhunt involving multiple law enforcement agencies.

Johnson has been incarcerated at the Broome County Jail since his arrest.

Broome County District Attorney Michael Korchak, who prosecuted the case along with Senior Assistant District Attorney Lucas W. Finley, will hold a news conference at 10 a.m. Tuesday to provide more details about the trial.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details as they become available.

