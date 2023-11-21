Suspect in shooting of two deputies released from hospital

Nov. 21—LUMBERTON — The injured suspect in the shooting of two Robeson County Sheriff's Office deputies has been processed and placed into custody of the Department of Adult Corrections at Central Prison after being released from UNC Chapel Hill Medical Center.

Shawn Tobin Locklear Jr., 20, of Maxton has been charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injuries with intent to kill, larceny of a motor vehicle, felony hit-and-run, possession of a weapon of mass destruction, possession of a cocaine, felony possession of marijuana, and two counts of resist, delay, and obstructing of a public officer.

Locklear was also served with an outstanding order for arrest for violating pretrial release. Locklear was assigned to pretrial release for the offenses of first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony conspiracy and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle.

Locklear is in custody without bond and will have his first appearance on Wednesday via teleconference, according to a prepared statement released to the Robesonian.

On Nov. 7, at approximately 9:26 a.m., deputies responded to Lois Ann Drive in Maxton in reference to a possible location of a wanted person.

Upon the arrival of the deputies, the suspect fled on foot into a wooded area. During the pursuit, additional deputies arrived and attempted to apprehend the suspect in the 1100 block of Old Red Springs Road in Maxton. When deputies encountered the suspect in the wooded area, multiple shots were fired and the deputies were struck by gunfire, according to Monday's statement.

The suspect then entered a deputy's patrol vehicle and fled from the scene, according to the statement. While fleeing from the scene, a deputy was run over by the patrol vehicle, according to the statement. During the encounter, the deputies returned gunfire and the suspect was shot multiple times, according to the statement.

Deputy Jonathan Walters, 37 and Deputy Kaelin Locklear, 23, both were shot multiple times while attempting to apprehend Locklear. Both deputies were recently discharged from the Cape Fear Medical Center after being treated for serious injuries, according to the statement.

The investigation is ongoing.

The case is under investigation by the Robeson County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Divisions. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Robeson County District's Attorney Office, and Eastern District of North Carolina United States Attorney Office are assisting with the investigation, according to Monday's statement.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff's Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.