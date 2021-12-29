Suspect in shooting of Wayne County sheriff’s deputy arrested in Carlyle

A suspect in the shooting and killing a Wayne County sheriff’s deputy is in custody, according to Indiana State Police.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Todd Ringle confirmed that the person suspected of fatally shooting Deputy Sean Riley on I-64 was in custody. Riley was found dead when another officer arrived on the scene. His car was missing from the scene and then found abandoned on I-64.

Indiana State Police were involved in the search for the suspect because of the incident’s proximity to the Illinois-Indiana border, Ringle said. He did not name the suspect.

Initially, it was reported that there were two suspects surrounded by police in a house in Carlyle. Ringle said that the second individual appeared to be a victim in a hostage situation, and that only one person was in custody.

Riley was responding to call for motorist assistance on I-64 around 5 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office. He was found dead when another officer arrived on the scene.

The man arrested also may be connected to a carjacking and shooting another person in St. Peters, Missouri around 7 a.m., according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

The man carjacked and shot in St. Peters is being treated for non life-threatening injuries.

Riley’s body was escorted by multiple Indiana law enforcement agencies to the Vanderburgh County Coroner’s office at around 10 a.m., according to 14 News in Evansville. Another escort transported him back to Illinois just after 2:30 p.m.