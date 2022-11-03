Suspect in shootings of 2 New Jersey police officers arrested, officials say

The suspect in the shootings of two police officers in Newark, New Jersey, on Tuesday was arrested after an overnight manhunt, officials said.

Kendall Howard, 30, was arrested at 11:10 a.m. Wednesday, and is charged with two counts of attempted murder, acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said at a news conference.

A SWAT team found Howard in the building authorities searched immediately after the shootings Tuesday, NBC New York reported.

The two officers, both of whom have less than 2 years of experience, are expected to make full recoveries, police said. They were not identified.

Howard’s whereabouts during the manhunt was under investigation, Stephens said.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced an arrest in a tweet Wednesday afternoon, praising law enforcement officers for “their swift action to control the situation protect their community during another horrific act of gun violence.”

Police had described the shooter as "armed and dangerous." Officials did not say Wednesday if a gun was found, saying the case was under investigation.

Howard is charged with two counts of attempted murder, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, the prosecutor's office said.

Online court records did not appear to show his case Wednesday evening, and it was not clear if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Police at the scene where two officers were shot, in Newark, N.J., on Nov. 1, 2022. (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez / AP)

The shooting unfolded Tuesday at around 1 p.m. as two officers were responding in the area of Chancellor Avenue and Van Velsor Place.

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka said Tuesday that a concerned citizen called police about a suspect in a shooting that took place Friday.

Police have said that the officers were shot as they tried to question Howard.

Kendall Howard (Newark Police)

Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé has said that one officer was shot through the face into his shoulder and underwent surgery. The other was shot in the leg.

People in the area were told to remain indoors, and the building near the shooting was locked down and cleared out as authorities searched inside.

The building has around 80 units, Stephens said.

In addition to police officers who went to their aid, a bystander also rushed to help the injured officers, officials said.

“Shots being fired, we can see and hear the shots being fired, and they’re there bending over trying to drag this officer to safety,” Fragé said Wednesday. “Those were heroic actions,” he added.

