Reuters Videos

STORY: “Hands up...” This is the moment officers caught who they suspect was behind California’s second deadly mass shooting in three days. Several people were killed in the northern coastal city of Half Moon Bay on Monday, about 30 miles south of San Francisco.In a late news briefing, Sheriff Christina Corpus named Monday’s suspect as 67-year-old resident Chunli Zhao. She said deputies had found him in his vehicle in the parking lot of the sheriff's substation. “Zhao was taken into custody without incident and a semiautomatic handgun was located in his vehicle. Zhao is believed to have acted alone and there is no further threat to this community. This is a devastating tragedy for this community and the families touched by this unspeakable act of violence." Corpus said officers responding to a call found at least seven people shot dead in two locations near each other in Half Moon Bay. She added that police did not yet know the motive for the killings. Eleven people were killed in the earlier shooting in southern California, in the city of Monterey Park in Los Angeles County.