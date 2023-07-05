Suspect shoots and kills deputy, then speeds off in stolen patrol car, Georgia cops say

A deputy “met evil” and was fatally shot during a traffic stop in south Georgia early Wednesday, according to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened at about 3:40 a.m. on July 5 as the deputy was investigating a suspicious vehicle in Cordele, Sheriff Billy Hancock said at a news conference.

The suspect, who wasn’t named, was accused in multiple burglaries and believed to have guns in the car — which was flagged as stolen, according to the sheriff’s office.

As the deputy got out to investigate, the suspect shot him, Hancock said. He then sped away in the deputy’s patrol car, leading authorities on a multi-county chase.

The deputy was taken to a hospital where he died, according to Hancock.

Investigators haven’t released his identity.

The suspect was arrested more than 80 miles away in Monroe County, the sheriff’s office said. The stolen patrol car was also found.

Deputies didn’t release additional details and the case has been turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Cordele is about 140 miles southeast of Atlanta.

