Suspect shoots, kills man over $50 debt, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is facing a second-degree charge after Memphis Police say he shot and killed someone who owed him a debt.

Tuesday, MPD responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of Staten Avenue in North Memphis. Cornelius “CC” Walker went to the home to collect money that the victim owed him.

He reportedly told the victim to give him at least $20 of the $50 that he owed him.

Walker told police that the victim got angry. As he tried to leave, the victim saw that he had a gun and attacked him. Walker claimed that the two wrestled over the weapon and it went off.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to a witness statement, Walker pulled the gun on the victim and then they fought over it, resulting in the victim being shot.

Cornelius Walker is charged with second-degree murder and is set to appear in court Thursday morning.

