Suspect shoots at man after he flings cigarette at victim’s dog, Atlanta police say
A suspect shot at a man after an argument over flinging a cigarette at his dog, Atlanta police said.
APD responded to a dispute call in the 1300 block of Hill Street. Police learned the dispute occurred because a man walked past the victim’s gate and almost hit his dog with a cigarette.
Police say the two men got into an argument, leading the man who walked past the victim’s gate to pull out a gun and shoot at the victim.
The victim did not sustain any injuries and the suspect ran before police arrived.
Anyone with information is asked to contact APD’s aggravated assault unit at 404-379-4324 or submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), or online here.
