Suspect shoots man at Fresno home and flees, police say. Then another shot rang out

A couple escaped serious injuries after a suspect, who allegedly shot a man early Thursday morning, broke into their southwest Fresno home.

Officers with the Fresno Police Department responded to a gunshot victim at 1:15 a.m. at B and Monterey streets, Lt. Brian Valles said.

As detectives were investigating the shooting, a man believed to be the shooter who matched the description, allegedly broke into a couple’s home on Lily Avenue, less than a mile away from the first shooting.

The suspect got inside, but was quickly followed by the couple outside where an altercation took place and the suspect possibly shot himself in the leg, Valles said.

A gun was located outside the home.

The suspect was taken to Community Regional Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.

Valles said live ammunition and a magazine were found on the suspect.

The man who was shot earlier, described to be in his 50s, was shot in the lower body and is expected to be OK.

Said Valles: “It is believed when the suspect possibly did the other shooting, obviously he was on foot. He didn’t make it that far before he ran to this residence. Police arrived on scene very quickly. We’re not sure if he saw the lights or heard the sirens and didn’t have anywhere to go and chose this residence to hide from us, but that will be determined by detectives when they speak to this individual. It’s not very common that it happened (so close).“