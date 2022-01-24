Suspect shoots pellet gun at moving vehicle and other reports

Jan. 24—Police received a report at 9:10 a.m. Sunday that an individual was shooting at a person's vehicle near Lou-Rich on Front Street.

Police stated the damage to the vehicle appears to have been caused by a pellet gun. Both the driver of the damaged vehicle and the shooter were in moving vehicles when the incident occurred.

The suspect was known to the victim and appeared to be shooting in retaliation for something that happened previously, police said.

Vending machines damaged at rest area

Freeborn County Sheriff's Office deputies received a report at 7:53 a.m. Sunday of vending machines that were damaged at the Hayward rest area along Interstate 90.

Tires slashed on vehicle

Police received a report of four tires slashed on a vehicle at 3:45 p.m. Friday at 323 Winter Ave. The tires had reportedly been slashed on Jan. 13.

Thefts reported

The theft of an ice fishing house was reported at 7:41 p.m. Friday at 1721 W. Main St.

Police received a report of money stolen at 9:42 a.m. Saturday at 802 Garfield Ave.

Scams reported

Police received a report at 2:50 p.m. Sunday of a person who was scammed out of $8,000 in Albert Lea.

Police received a report at 3:41 p.m. Saturday of a rental house scam that was found on Facebook.

Storage unit reported damaged

Damage was reported to storage unit doors at 10:28 p.m. Saturday at 310 W. Seventh St.

Hit-and-run crashes reported

Deputies received a report of a hit-and-run crash at 1:35 p.m. Sunday at 213 S. Independence Ave. in Clarks Grove.

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 11:03 a.m. Sunday at 511 E. Sixth St. The incident reportedly happened overnight.

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested Marisa Elizabeth Walderon, 27, on a local warrant at 3:43 p.m. Sunday at 133 W. William St.

Vehicle reported stolen, later recovered

A vehicle was reported stolen at 7:10 p.m. Sunday at 909 Janson St. It was later recovered in Winnebago.