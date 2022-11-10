Suspect shoots Richmond County deputy, barricades himself inside Augusta home, sheriff's office says

A Richmond County deputy was shot while checking on a reported disturbance early Thursday.

At 1:41 a.m., deputies responded to the 2200 block of Bungalow Road in reference to a disturbance call. A man began shooting at deputies, striking one. The deputy was taken to the hospital for treatment, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

The suspect barricaded himself and SWAT was called to the scene. He eventually surrendered and was taken into custody without further incident.

The GBI also responded to the scene.

The deputy's family has been notified, but the sheriff's office has not released the deputy's name or condition.

