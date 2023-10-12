3 dead, including gunman, after shooting near Cobb County dentist office

Cobb County police say three people are dead after a pair of shootings on Thursday afternoon.

Officials say they were called to a shooting near Reich Dental on South Cobb Drive.

The suspect walked up to the building and shot and killed two people he knew.

Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco reported during Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m. that dozens of officers were surrounding the dentist’s office.

It’s unclear if the shooting happened inside the office or in the parking lot.

His car was spotted driving near Barrett Pkwy. and Macland Rd. shortly after.

When they tried pulling him over, they say the man shot and killed himself. His identity has not been released.

Police say there is no threat to the public since everyone involved knew one another.

