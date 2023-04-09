Suspect shoots at woman in Mililani area, burns her with chemical

Apr. 9—An armed suspect shot at a 20-year-old woman and burned her with a "chemical" that he threw at her Friday evening, the Honolulu Police Department reported.

Honolulu police are investigating the second-degree murder attempt that took place in the Mililani area at around 9:30 p.m.

HPD said that the suspect fired a handgun at the woman before throwing the unknown liquid chemical at her.

The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said she suffered second-degree burns on several parts of her body and was transported to a hospital in serious condition.

The suspect has not been located or arrested, HPD said.