Suspect shot, arrested after multiple pursuits through multiple counties

Jan. 27—A man who reportedly stole a car and a large amount of cash was arrested after leading authorities on several pursuits through at least three counties.

Arrested was Alex Martin Lee, 24.

Pontotoc County Sheriff John Christian said the pursuit started in Roff, but the whole matter began with a report of a stolen vehicle. The vehicle reportedly contained $35,000 in cash.

Christian said his office learned that Lee may have stolen the vehicle, and he had been seen in the Roff area.

On Monday evening, Deputy Michael Walker was driving through Roff when he saw Lee at a local convenience store putting fuel into the stolen vehicle.

"Lee was at the fuel pumps fueling up when he saw Walker approaching," Christian said. "He then bailed into the vehicle and took off with the pump still pumping. It was one of those deals where the nozzle was still in the vehicle, and he sped away."

Walker initiated a pursuit which went down state Highway 1 and eventually down county roads and into Murray County in the Hickory area, where Lee was able to elude Walker.

Walker said Lee was driving more than 60 miles-per-hour on dirt roads, so he slowed a bit to create some distance due to poor visibility.

"After making several turns I lost sight of the vehicle in the area of Walnut Road and Madison Road in Murray County," Walker said in a report.

Johnston County Sheriff Gary W. Dodd said his office was notified and asked to watch for the vehicle at the intersection of state highways 1 and 7E, which lies along the Murray County and Johnston County line.

"(Johnston County) Undersheriff Christan Smith and Deputy Justin Murray passed the stolen vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed," Dodd said. "The vehicle was traveling east on SH 7W just west of the Scullin Y, a portion of the highway which is still in Johnston County. Deputy Murray and Undersheriff Smith turned around on the vehicle and another vehicle pursuit was initiated."

Dodd said deputies set up spike strips on SH1 about three miles south of Roff, but Lee evaded the strips, and continued toward Roff.

"Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers and Chickasaw Lighthorse police were set up with more spikes on SH 1 coming into Roff," Dodd said. "The suspect completely left the roadway, intentionally driving towards troopers, narrowly missing them."

The pursuit continued through Roff, but ended when Lee was able to elude law enforcement officers again.

"During the pursuit, and because of the actions of the outlaw, a Murray County Sheriff's unit with two deputies crashed in the area of county roads 1640 and 3410," Dodd said. "Both Deputies are extremely lucky to be alive. Due to the road conditions in the area, the suspect was again able to lose the deputies, troopers and Lighthorse officers."

However, law enforcement drove to an area of Garvin County where Lee reportedly has friends. While in the area of County Road 3410 along the Garvin/Pontotoc County line, deputies spotted Lee and a third pursuit followed.

Sheriff Dodd said, "The pursuit continued for approximately eight or more miles, until reaching county roads 1570 and 3445. The road conditions improved being it was now a paved road and units were able to gain on the suspect," he said.

Sheriff Christian said during the pursuits, Lee intentionally forced several motorists off the road, and the pursuit led to the damage of several law enforcement vehicles.

It was decided that Lee posed a deadly threat to the general public and law enforcement, so deputies attempted to disable the vehicle with gunfire.

When that was unsuccessful, deputies fired into the vehicle at Lee to end the pursuit.

"He'd already tried run over officers, he'd rammed our officers' vehicles, and was going over hills meeting vehicles and running them off into the ditch, and so they made the determination to fire the round at him to stop his forward movement to keep other people from being injured."

Christian said the bullet entered the back of the vehicle, went through the driver's seat and into Lee's back, just left of his spine.

The pursuit came to an immediate stop.

Sheriff Dodd said he is extremely grateful that no law enforcement officers were seriously injured, and no innocent citizens were hurt.

"Based upon observations from law enforcement on scene, it appeared Lee was extremely intoxicated on methamphetamine," Dodd said. "Criminals like this show no regard for human life and will endanger anyone and everyone just to get away and continue their scourge on society."

Lee was taken by medical helicopter to Oklahoma City hospital and admitted. He was listed as stable.

"Deputies are sitting with him so that he can be brought back to justice," Sheriff Christian said.

Christian said in all, deputies recovered $21,000 of the $35,000 that was in the vehicle when it was stolen. He said it is believed that some or all of the money was not acquired through legal means, so the Sheriff's Office will be filing forfeiture papers on it.

Christian said one Pontotoc County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle was damaged during the pursuits.

"We didn't have a lot of damage to our vehicle," Christian said, "but Murray County, during one of the pursuits, rolled a unit into a tree. My understanding is it's totaled. And Johnston County had a couple of vehicles which were disabled."

Christian said he expects multiple charges to be filed against Lee, and requested the assistance of the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Sheriff Dodd asks anyone who was directly affected by the pursuit — whether in Johnston, Murray, or Pontotoc counties — to please contact the sheriff's office in the area where they were affected and make a report.

"A special thanks to the Sheriffs and Deputies of Pontotoc, Murray and Garvin Counties, the troopers of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and officers of the Chickasaw Lighthorse police," Dodd said. "My Deputies and I are grateful to work alongside such dedicated professionals. We fight as one."