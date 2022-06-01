Suspect shot at Chesapeake officer, then stole and wrecked police car

A man shot at a Chesapeake officer and stole a police vehicle when the officer attempted to arrest him for making threats while armed, officials said.

Chesapeake police responded to a complaint of an armed person that made threats at a home in the 2200 block of Farmer Lane, at Forest Cove Apartments, just before 7 p.m. The suspect, whose identity has not been released, left the home and was found by police a mile away in a parking lot near the intersection of Border Road and Campostella Road. When officers located the man, he was with a group of males at his vehicle.

“The officer was familiar with the suspect and recognized one of the males as the suspect,” said Det. Michael Hilton, spokesperson for Chesapeake Police Department.

The officer attempted to place the man under arrest, but he resisted.

“The officer drew his taser from its holster and gave verbal commands. Then, the suspect pulled a handgun from his waistband and fired three shots at the officer,” Hilton said.

As the man fired the gun, the officer tased him. Despite being tased, the suspect got into a police vehicle and fled the parking lot as other officers were arriving.

After a brief pursuit, lasting about two blocks, the suspect wrecked the police vehicle and was taken into custody.

The Chesapeake officer who was shot at was not injured and no officers fired their weapons during the incident.

‘The only injury is a minor injury to the suspect from being tased,” Hilton said.

Additional details were not available.

