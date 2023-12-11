Suspect shot dead at Lucky Eagle Casino identified as Yelm man, Graham murder suspect

The person a Chehalis tribal police officer fatally shot at Lucky Eagle Casino on Sunday evening has been identified by the Thurston County Coroner as 33-year-old Darren Evans of Yelm.

Coroner Gary Warnock said his family had been notified as of noon Monday.

There was a warrant out for the arrest of Evans for two counts of first-degree murder and unlawful possession of a firearm in Pierce County. According to court documents and previous reporting, Evans was wanted for the murder of a 52-year-old Puyallup man after an incident in Graham on Sept. 25, 2022.

According to a news release from the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and Chehalis Tribal police were searching for Evans on Sunday and they were given information that he was inside the casino. Evans was shot by a tribal officer when they attempted to make contact.

Officers and deputies immediately rendered aid to the subject, but were unsuccessful, according to the sheriff’s report.

A representative with the Lucky Eagle Casino said Monday that the casino will remain closed until further notice. The casino, which is operated by the Chehalis Tribe, is near Rochester, about 25 miles southwest of Olympia.

The FBI and Bureau of Indian Affairs were contacted, and the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives@co.thurston.wa.us.