Suspect shot dead by police after assaulting officer in Cherryville: Police

CHERRYVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man is dead after an incident involving officers Sunday afternoon, according to the Cherryville Police Department.

The incident happened in the 400 block of West 2nd Street around 1 p.m. on Sunday, February 4.

After receiving a call, officers say they found a man causing a disturbance and walking on the road. A fight began between the man and the two officers.

The man assaulted one of the officers multiple times before grabbing a pipe, according to authorities. After a single shot from one of the officers, the suspect was transported to a local hospital by Gaston Emergency Medical Services, where he was pronounced deceased.

At this time, the suspect’s name is not being released to give time to notify his family.

As is policy, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is investigating the incident, and the officers involved have been placed on administrative duties.

