Suspect shot dead after throwing Molotov cocktails at North Carolina police station

(Independent)

A man in Raleigh, North Carolina has been shot dead after he threw Molotov cocktails at a police station, authorities say.

According to Raleigh Police, the suspect set two police cars on fire with the homemade explosives. After he began throwing them at officers, police say, four officers finally shot him.

“The individual continued to throw multiple Molotov cocktails in the parking lot, and eventually towards our officers,” Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said at a press conference. “Multiple officers then discharged their weapons, and the individual was struck multiple times.”

The suspect later died at a hospital. Police have not yet identified him.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow