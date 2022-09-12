Suspect shot as deputies open fire near Walton County highway, GBI investigating

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is currently looking into a suspect who was shot in Walton County, officials confirm.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the shooting took place Monday afternoon on North Highway 11 just outside of city limits. The exact location is unclear.

Details on what led up to the shooting are limited at this time.

Sheriff’s office officials say that a suspect was injured, but no deputies were. There is no word at this time on the suspect’s condition.

It is unclear what charges the suspect was originally facing.

The sheriff’s office is asking people to avoid the area, but to expect minor delays if they must pass through.

The GBI says they are still working to learn details on the shooting.

