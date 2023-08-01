Suspect shot at deputies while leading police on chase on Interstate 20; died from self-inflicted gunshot wound

Aug. 1—Police have released more details as to what led to a chase last week on Interstate 20.

The July 26 incident involving a Beech Island man, later identified as 43-year-old Robert Johnson, caused the road to be closed for the rest of the evening.

Johnson died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Around 7:25 p.m. on July 26, a deputy with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office was on patrol and was stationary on Interstate 20 at mile marker 27 in the westbound lane, according to an incident report from the sheriff's office.

The deputy saw a white four-door Cadillac pass by with dark tinted windows and couldn't see the occupants inside the vehicle and couldn't see what car tags the vehicle had, the report said.

While trying to make a traffic stop for an obstructed traffic sticker, the deputy pulled behind Johnson's car, who didn't stop.

The deputy was trying to get Johnson to pull over, but Johnson kept on driving, so a vehicle pursuit was initiated, the report said.

Two other deputies near exit 22, were able to put spike strips in the road to stop Johnson, who had increased his speed before striking one of the strips with his left front wheel, the report said.

After making it past the strips, Johnson increased his speed to 110 mph, threw something out the window and increased his speed to over 130 mph while passing cars in the median grass, the report said.

As the pursuit continued, police put spike sticks in the road and Johnson passed mile marker 12 before he slowed down to pull into the emergency lane, the report said.

The deputy advised Johnson not to get out of his car, the report said.

Johnson pointed a handgun at the deputy, firing a single shot before taking off on the interstate again, the report said.

Johnson increased his speed to over 100 mph before his vehicle came to a stop at a guardrail after police used a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle, the report said.

Police ordered him to leave his vehicle, but there wasn't an answer.

After a SWAT team from North Augusta Department of Public Safety arrived to approach and check the vehicle, it was determined Johnson was dead inside the vehicle from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police determined that the items Johnson threw out of the window were illegal narcotics and Johnson's vehicle was taken to the sheriff's office to secure as evidence, the report said.

No deputies were injured and no deputies discharged their weapons during the incident.