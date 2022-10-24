Suspect shot by employee during robbery in Colorado Springs

Oct. 23—A robbery suspect was reportedly wounded in a gunfire exchange with a Colorado Springs liquor store employee during an attempted holdup Saturday night, according to a news release from the Police Department.

Marco Ortega, 21, and Hale Abundio Poloa, 22, were later arrested and charged with robbery and attempted homicide, police said.

The incident took place about 10:40 p.m., when two men entered Mesa Liquors at 1740 Shasta Drive with the intent to rob the business, police said. Witnesses told police a store employee exchanged gunfire with the suspects and had possibly wounded one before the men got into a vehicle and drove off.

Shortly after the incident, police received a tip that two males, who matched the description of the robbery suspects, ran into a residence in the 2700 block of Tumblewood Grove on the city's east side. Officers located and arrested the suspects, one of whom had a gunshot wound to the left arm, police said.

One of the suspects had "multiple unrelated felony warrants," the release stated. Police did not say which of the suspects was wounded. No other injuries were reported.