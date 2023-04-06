Suspect shot by Fresno police identified. It’s the 3rd officer-involved shooting of year

The suspect involved in the officer-involved shooting Tuesday night was identified by police on Thursday as 42-year-old Richard Castrillo.

Castrillo was shot by an officer after he had a gun in his hand, following a shooting where Castrillo allegedly shot his brother in the 2700 block of North First Street just before 8 p.m.

Castrillo was listed critical but stable condition at a local hospital, police said Thursday.

Police said two relatives, who may be brothers, were in a disturbance before the initial shooting.

Police said several people were in an alley behind an apartment complex when officers arrived, and that’s where they located the shooting victim. Castrillo, who police believed to be the shooter, was holding a firearm, and he was shot by an officer who discharged his weapon at least twice.

Police said “several commands” were issued to Castrillo to drop the firearm.

Police on Thursday didn’t release an update on the status of the victim.

Castrillo will be charged with several felonies, police said, including assault with a firearm and a being a felon in possession of a firearm.

It was the third officer-involved shooting for Fresno police in 2023.

‘This time last year, there had been four officer-involved shootings, police said Thursday.