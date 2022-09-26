Suspect shot inside Chicago’s Homan Square police station

Shots have been fired inside Chicago’s Homan Square police facility, authorities say (Google Maps)

Several shots were fired inside Chicago’s Homan Square police station on Monday, authorities say.

Sources told WGN9 that a suspect had been shot at the facility in the west of the city just before midday.

Details of what happened are scarce, and a Chicago Police Department spokesman told WGN9 they were planning to provide further details on Monday afternoon.

Two ambulances were sent to the facility, which houses police evidence and recovered property, just before midday, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

They said the shooting happened on the fifth floor of the premises, citing police radio traffic.

According to ABC7, 38 people were shot, including seven fatally, across the weekend in Chicago.

Developing: more to come