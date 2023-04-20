Suspect who shot JSO officer outside Baptist Health identified

Action News Jax has learned that the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect in Tuesday’s officer-involved shooting.

Thirty-eight-year-old Jeffrey Alan Martin is the man JSO says was shot and killed by officers after he initially shot and injured an officer outside Baptist Health.

ANJ first reported that on Tuesday, Apr. 18 an off-duty officer, identified as officer Taylor Smith through multiple law enforcement sources, was shot in the face trying to take the subject into custody.

JSO also released a photo of the gun found in the suspect’s car.

Officer Smith is still in the hospital recovering.

