Suspect shot, killed in attempted burglary at cellphone store identified

The suspect in an attempted burglary at a cellphone store in Harrison Township early Tuesday morning is dead.

Larry Swain, 36, of Dayton, died as result of the shooting, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

Around 1:40 a.m. on Tuesday, deputies were dispatched to a shooting at the Boost Mobile in the 3800 block of North Dixie Drive, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, the investigation showed a man and juvenile female were breaking into the business.

In a 911 call obtained by News Center 7, the caller reports an armed robbery at the business.

“I’ve got an armed robbery, there’s a guy downstairs,” the caller said.

Sheriff Rob Streck told News Center 7 Tuesday that detectives believe the person that called 911 rents an apartment upstairs and is an employee of the business.

Detectives think he confronted the man verbally and then fired shots, hitting Swain, who left the scene.

Swain and his teen family member drove to a residence in Dayton where he was transported to a local hospital. He later died as a result of his injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

Streck told News Center 7 that they will gather all the information and evidence they can and bring it to the prosecutor’s office for review.

The incident remains under investigation at this time by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

