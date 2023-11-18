Suspect shot and killed in confrontation with Pueblo police

An alleged car theft suspect is dead after being shot in a confrontation with Pueblo police officers at a flea market outside of the Pueblo Trading Post Saturday morning.

No officers were injured during the incident and the 10th Judicial Critical Incident Team is investigating.

According to the Pueblo Police Department, officers received a report of stolen vehicle around 9:17 a.m. Saturday. They located the vehicle around 10:10 a.m. near the Sunset Plaza Shopping Center and tried to make contact with the suspect, according to Pueblo PD spokesperson Sgt. Franklyn Ortega.

Pueblo law enforcement investigate the scene of a shooting that took place near the Pueblo Trading Post on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

It was then that shots were fired, Ortega said, and one of the two male suspects, who police have not yet publicly identified, drove the vehicle into the flea market. One suspect was shot and pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken into custody after being located on Oxford Street near the flea market, Ortega said.

At least one victim, believed to have been struck by the stolen vehicle, was injured.

"What we would ask is anybody that was a witness or has any video of the flea market when this incident occurred — please contact the Pueblo Police Department," Ortega said.

This is a developing story. Check back at chieftain.com for updates.

Pueblo Mall incident: A man drove into the Pueblo Mall food court. Here's how it could've been prevented

Pueblo Chieftain reporter James Bartolo can be reached at JBartolo@gannett.com. Support local news, subscribe to The Pueblo Chieftain at subscribe.chieftain.com.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Alleged car theft suspect killed by Pueblo police in shooting