Suspect shot, killed during narcotics investigation at North Huntingdon motel identified

The Westmoreland County Office of the Coroner has identified the suspect killed during a narcotics investigation at a North Huntingdon motel Tuesday.

The office identifies the man as Dontae Warner, 30, of McKeesport.

In a press conference Tuesday, Trooper Tristan Tappe said the shooting happened at the Huntingdon Inn motel along Route 30.

A spokesperson for the attorney general’s office said agents were conducting a narcotics investigation in North Huntingdon and fired their weapons. The spokesperson also confirmed a male suspect died.

Sources tell Channel 11 Chief Investigator Rick Earle that the attorney general’s office had set up an undercover heroin purchase. Once the transaction happened, agents arrived in vehicles with lights and sirens on.

The suspect used his vehicle to ram into responding units, which resulted in agents opening fire, sources said.

The shooting led to an hours-long police presence in the area and temporarily put a nearby elementary school on lockdown.

