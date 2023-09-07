Suspect shot and killed during SWAT situation in San Bernardino County

A suspect accused of deliberately crashing into an officer was during a SWAT situation in San Bernardino County on Wednesday.

A Chino motorcycle officer attempted to pull over the suspect for a traffic violation on the 15800 block of El Prado Road around 9:55 a.m.

Refusing to pull over, the suspect deliberately crashed into the officer before speeding away, police said.

The officer was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

With the assistance of Fontana police, detectives were able to track down the suspect at a home in Rialto.

Around 5:30 p.m., the Chino police SWAT team arrived with a search warrant at the residence where the suspect was located.

A suspect was shot and killed after a SWAT situation in San Bernardino County on Sept. 6, 2023. (InlandNews)

At some point during the confrontation, the suspect was shot and killed. Images from the scene show a large police presence blocking off roads in the neighborhood.

The events that led up to the shooting remain unclear as the deadly incident remains under investigation.

The suspect’s identity was not released and no other officers were injured during the ordeal. The motor officer who was hospitalized was treated and later released.

