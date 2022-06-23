Suspect shot and killed guard at Arkansas jail: police

A suspect shot and killed a guard at a detention facility in central Arkansas while being booked on drug charges Wednesday night, police said.

Arkansas State Police said Roderick Lewis, 37, shot Jeremiah Story with a pistol at a county jail in Perryville, Ark., which is located 35 miles northwest of Little Rock.

“State police special agents were called to the jail by local sheriff’s department authorities to begin the investigation, which is continuing,” state police said in a release.

It is not clear what prompted the shooting.

Story was taken to a hospital in the nearby town of Conway, where he later passed away. He was 21 years old.

Authorities said the incident happened in a bathroom, where Lewis was changing into jail-issued attire. A witness to the shooting subsequently disarmed Lewis, according to police.

He was later transferred to the Faulkner County Detention Center in Conway as state police investigate, but Lewis has not yet been charged in relation to the shooting.

“ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!” the National Fraternal Order of Police tweeted in response to the incident.

Lewis is scheduled to face trial in November on charges of aggravated assault against a family or household member and interference with emergency communication in connection with an incident last fall, according to Pulaski County court records.

