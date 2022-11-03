Suspect shot and killed in officer-involved shooting Wednesday identified

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has revealed the identity of the suspect who was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting Wednesday.

Action News Jax broke the news of the shooting in the Paxon area Wednesday.

JSO identified as 50-year-old Matthew Orlando Dilworth. Officers shared a photo of Dilworth from a previous arrest in the Chicago area, as well as a picture of the firearm they say he used to shoot at officers.

Dilworth was linked to an overdose death that happened recently, per JSO.

JSO reports that a chase and shootout happened between the suspect and officers leading to the death of the suspect. No individuals aside from Dilworth were shot.

