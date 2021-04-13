Suspect shot, killed at Ohio hospital ER exchanged gunfire with police

Jen Balduf, Springfield News-Sun, Ohio
·1 min read

Apr. 13—A man was shot and killed Monday afternoon inside an Ohio hospital emergency room after exchanging gunfire with police.

The shooting happened around 2:15 p.m. at the Mount Carmel St. Ann's in the suburban Columbus city of Westerville.

The suspect was being treated at the hospital for a medical issue and had warrants out for domestic violence weapons charges, Westerville police told our media partner WBNS-TV, 10TV in Columbus.

As Westerville police were transferring custody, there was an altercation which led to Columbus police officers and St. Ann's security officers firing their weapons, Westerville Police, Columbus Police and Mount Carmel St Ann's announced in a joint statement, 10TV reported.

Emergency room staff provided first aid, but the man, who has not been identified, died at the scene.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is handling the investigation at the request of Westerville police, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said Monday evening.

"In the early hours of this investigation, it is not clear what occurred. I appeal to everyone to let us gather the facts and complete the record. That cannot happen overnight. An investigation like this takes an average of 400 hours. We will find the truth, and we will fully reveal it," Yost stated.

