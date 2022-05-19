Suspect shot, killed by police at Fresno home. Chief says family had restraining order

A police officer shot and killed a suspect who charged at officers at a Fresno home Thursday.

Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama said officers around 11:22 a.m. responded to a home near Crystal Avenue and Fountain Way for the second time in as many days. On Wednesday, police were there for an incident involving the suspect, and the family had a restraining order against him, Balderrama said.

Officers on Thursday found the man in the backyard of the home and saw that he was armed with a handgun, Balderrama said.

The officers backed up to the street in front of the house and set up a perimeter when the suspect came out and charged at them, Balderrama said.

One officer fired his gun and hit the suspect, Balderrama said. The suspect died at the hospital.

It was not clear if the suspect brandished his weapon when he was charging the officers.

Balderrama said police body cam footage of the incident would be reviewed.

The suspect has not yet been identified; Balderrama said he had two outstanding warrants.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

