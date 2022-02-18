Suspect shot by L.A. County sheriff's deputies is sought in Norwalk

Authorities are searching for a man they believe was shot by Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies in Norwalk on Thursday night.

The shooting occurred shortly after 7 p.m. in the 12100 block of Foster Road, said Deputy Miguel Meza, a spokesman for the L.A. County Sheriff's Department.

At least one deputy opened fire and hit the suspect, who was armed, Meza said.

It wasn't immediately clear what prompted the shooting. Initial information remains limited.

Deputies set up a containment zone and are searching for the man. The public is warned to avoid the area while the search in underway, Meza said.

Further information was not available.

This story will be updated.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.