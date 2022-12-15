Suspect shot man to death at Frayser apartments, stole his weed, police say

A man is now behind bars after a deadly shooting in Frayser.

Memphis Police responded Dec. 14 to the 2700 block of Rangeline Road, where a man told them his friend had been shot at the Ridgecrest Apartments.

According to an affidavit, officers then went to Shady Vista and Bethlehem, where they saw a man sitting in the driver’s seat of a Hyundai Accent.

He had been shot.

Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene, police said.

The witness told police he had been sitting in the front passenger seat with a man identified as Martoine McClain sitting in the backseat.

When they stopped at the apartments, McClain allegedly shot the victim then ran away.

Police had to chase McClain before taking him into custody near a Family Dollar, records show.

A pat-down search revealed a baggie containing a green leafy substance, which tested positive for marijuana, police said.

The witness told police that McClain stole the victim’s marijuana before running away.

McClain was identified as the gunman in a photo lineup.

He’s charged with First-Degree Murder, Evading Arrest, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Aggravated Assault and Murder in Perpetration of a Felony, records show.

