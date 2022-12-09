Suspect shot man multiple times after setting him up to be robbed, police say

A suspect is behind bars after allegedly luring a man to be robbed then shooting him multiple times.

On Oct. 16, Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Brockwood Cove and Leonard Road around 11:30 p.m.

According to an affidavit, a man said he had gone to meet an acquaintance he knows as Tonya in the 5100 block of Vicki Drive.

When he got into a truck with the woman, a man approached and shot him multiple times, police said.

The suspect let Tonya out of the truck before shooting him several more times.

The victim was able to drive away to call the police.

He was taken to Methodist University Hospital in critical condition, records show.

During an investigation, police identified Mauriceio Galloway as a suspect.

On Oct. 27, Galloway agreed to speak with investigators about the incident.

According to the affidavit, he said he and the woman set up the suspect to be robbed.

He admitted to opening the passenger door and shooting the victim, records show.

He’s charged with Criminal Attempt - Especially Aggravated Robbery and Employ Firearm W/I to Commit a Felony.

