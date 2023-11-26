Suspect shot in Marion County after high-speed chase dies, deputies say

Citrus County deputies have released the name of suspect shot and killed in Friday night deputy-involved shooting that occurred in Marion County.

On Friday evening, Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies attempted a traffic stop in the area of Hernando Avenue on a Mitsubishi SUV where the driver was suspected of having a felony warrant.

According to deputies, the driver, Skyler Wentworth, failed to stop, and a deputies began a vehicle pursuit.

The 33-year-old from Titusville, who had not been positively identified at this point, immediately threw a black bag from his vehicle while attempting to flee deputies, according to a news release.

Deputies said the bag, which was collected for evidence, was found to be holding pressed pills that tested positive for Fentanyl.

During the initial pursuit, deputies noticed a female passenger in the front seat and a child in the back seat who looked scared and were attempting to exit the moving vehicle and called off the pursuit.

At some point, Wentworth slowed the SUV down, allowing the passengers to exit, deputies said.

The pursuit was re-initiated and ended 10 miles into Marion County where deputies from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office joined in the pursuit and used a PIT maneuver, successfully stopping the feeling vehicle, which crashed into a power pole.

The suspect then exited the vehicle with a rifle in hand, posing an immediate threat to the deputies and nearby citizens, according to a news release.

Citrus County deputies drew their firearms and fired at the suspect, according to deputies.

The suspect was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead from his injuries.

“Wentworth is no stranger to our deputies; he is registered as a career criminal and has an extensive drug-related criminal history in our county,” said Citrus County Colonel Elena Vitt. “None of our deputies ever WANT to use lethal force, but they are prepared to if it means saving countless others.”

As per CCSO policy, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is investigating the officer-involved shooting.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse and needs assistance with finding resources, please contact our Behavioral Health Unit at (352) 249-2790.

