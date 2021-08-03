Suspect shot by New Mexico police in July charged with having weapon in jail

Aug. 3—Jaime Bravo, shot by a New Mexico State police officer July 4 after he was accused of firing a weapon at officers and fleeing, has been charged with possessing a homemade weapon in the Santa Fe County jail.

Bravo was charged after a jail staff member found the weapon in his possession, according to the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office.

Bravo, 40, was arrested last month after police responded to a call that indicated a man was on the train tracks near Interstate 25. A foot pursuit with a Santa Fe police officer and state police officer resulted in Bravo suffering a gunshot wound in the leg after he fired at least one shot at his pursuers, according to the affidavit for arrest warrant filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.

Bravo is expected to undergo a competency evaluation to determine whether he is fit to stand trial on three counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer, two counts of resisting arrest and possession of a firearm by a felon.

A competency hearing is scheduled for late August.