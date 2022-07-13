Suspect who shot MLGW security guard linked to earlier crime, police say

A suspect accused of shooting a Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) security guard faces several charges after he tried to evade police and may be linked to an earlier crime.

Dillon Rone was eventually captured and taken away in handcuffs Monday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

According to officers, Rone not only shot a security guard but also has four outstanding warrants, and he’s tied to a hit and run crash that happened moments before the shooting and left a child injured.

Police were dispatched to the MLGW facility in the 1100 block of Tupelo after 11 Monday night.

According to the police report, the security guard told investigators he heard 5 to 7 shots and then walked toward the gunfire.

He said he noticed a man wearing a camouflage vest. The report says the guard asked the man to show his hands.

That’s when, according to police, five more shots were fired, this time toward security. One of the bullets hit the guard in the chest.

Police said 28-year-old Dillon Rone faces several charges, including attempted first-degree murder, escape, and evading arrest.

RELATED: 3 people, including child, injured in car crash, Memphis Police say

FOX13 learned that Rone is also linked to a critical hit-and-run that happened moments before the shooting on Hollywood Street and Vollintine Avenue. That crash left multiple people injured, including a 6-year-old child.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: