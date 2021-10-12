Suspect shot multiple times during break-in at Perry Twp. home

Oct. 12—A man suspected of breaking into a Perry Twp. home Tuesday morning was shot multiple times, according to police.

The break-in was reported in the 5800 block of Diamond Mill Road. A resident reportedly shot the man four times.

The suspect fled in a vehicle, but was apprehended by officers from multiple law enforcement departments, according to police.

Details on the suspect's condition have not been released.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is available.