Suspect shot, no officers injured in shooting at Cobb County motel

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to a shooting involving police at a Cobb County motel.

Police responded to the Rodeway Inn off Winchester Parkway in Smyrna Friday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News App for alerts as news breaks]

Cobb County police confirmed one suspect was shot with non-life threatening injuries. No officers were injured.

It is unclear what led to the shooting.

We have a crew at the scene working to get new details for Channel 2 Action News.

IN OTHER NEWS