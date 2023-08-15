Suspect who shot at Pasco police during a standoff is found dead, say deputies

A Burbank man died of a self-inflected gunshot wound after firing at Pasco police Sunday night, according to the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office. His body was found Monday.

About 10:45 p.m. Sunday the Pasco Police Department asked the Walla Walla Sheriff’s Office for assistance while its officers were busy with a DUI arrest.

Deputies went to a Burbank, Wash., house and confirmed for police that a car they were interested in was parked at the home.

Pasco police sent multiple officers to the house to arrest Philip Stroh, 65, on suspicion of multiple felonies in Pasco.

Stroh shot at the officers as they tried to negotiate his surrender and then barricaded himself inside the house, according to a release by Walla Walla County Undersheriff Joe Klundt.

Both Walla Walla Regional and Pasco SWAT teams arrived as attempts were made to get Stroh to surrender.

About 5:25 a.m. Monday a drone was sent into the home and showed Stroh motionless on the floor. Medics found him dead of a gunshot wound, according to Klundt.

No shots were fired by any law enforcement officers, he said.