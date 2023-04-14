Suspect shot by police on Miller Lane Thursday night; Ohio BCI investigating

A suspect shot by police Thursday night on Miller Lane in Butler Township is being investigated by Ohio BCI.

Officers were dispatched to the 7400 block of Miller Lane on report of a domestic disturbance involving shots fired in the area, according to a Butler Township Police spokesperson.

A request for mutual aid was made to Huber Heights Police and several officers responded to assist.

When they arrived, the suspect was located in the drive way of the 7000 block of Miller Lane. As they approached the suspect, a weapon was displayed and one of the responding Huber Heights officers discharged his weapon striking the suspect, the spokesperson said.

Officers secured the scene and began applying first aid to the suspect until medics arrived on scene. A handgun was recovered from the scene.

The suspect was transported to Miami Valley Hospital where he is in stable condition.

A request for assistance was made to Ohio BCI to handle that portion of the investigation. The Butler Township and Huber Heights Police Departments are working jointly with BCI in the investigation.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.