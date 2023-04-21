Suspect shot by police in Pittsburgh after allegedly holding woman, child in car against will
One person was taken to a local hospital after an officer-involved shooting in Pittsburgh’s Arlington neighborhood.
A distressed female called 911 around 8:30 a.m. saying she was being held against her will in a vehicle, according to a Pittsburgh Public Safety report.
Officer Involved Shooting: A 911 call came in from a distressed woman being held against her will. Police arrived and located the vehicle in the 2900 block of Devlin Street with a female and child inside. Police fired shots and safely removed the child and mom. More at noon @WPXI https://t.co/AZwKEBAaTw
— Talia Kirkland (@talia_kirkland) April 21, 2023
Officers responded and located the vehicle in the 2900 block of Devlin Street in the city’s Arlington neighborhood with a female and child inside.
Police fired shots in an attempt to rescue the female and child, according to the report.
A suspect was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.
The female and child were not injured.
Allegheny County Police are investigating.
This is a developing story. Check back with us for updates.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
TRENDING NOW:
Man who previously ran for Pittsburgh City Council charged with rape, 11 Investigates confirms Driver hospitalized after school bus crashes into house in West Mifflin 7 men arrested for robbing truckers, rest stop visitors of thousands in cash, jewelry VIDEO: Search for homicide suspect underway after man’s suspicious death in New Castle DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts