Suspect shot by police in Pittsburgh after allegedly holding woman, child in car against will

One person was taken to a local hospital after an officer-involved shooting in Pittsburgh’s Arlington neighborhood.

A distressed female called 911 around 8:30 a.m. saying she was being held against her will in a vehicle, according to a Pittsburgh Public Safety report.

Officer Involved Shooting: A 911 call came in from a distressed woman being held against her will. Police arrived and located the vehicle in the 2900 block of Devlin Street with a female and child inside. Police fired shots and safely removed the child and mom. More at noon @WPXI https://t.co/AZwKEBAaTw — Talia Kirkland (@talia_kirkland) April 21, 2023

Officers responded and located the vehicle in the 2900 block of Devlin Street in the city’s Arlington neighborhood with a female and child inside.

Police fired shots in an attempt to rescue the female and child, according to the report.

A suspect was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

The female and child were not injured.

Allegheny County Police are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back with us for updates.

