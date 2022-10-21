Suspect shot by police, SLED investigating

Oct. 21—EASLEY — A 26-year-old Easley man is dead following a use of force incident with Easley Police Department and the Pickens County Sheriff's Office.

According to PCSO Chief Deputy Chuck James, at 5:52 p.m. on Oct. 19, 2022, deputies with the PCSO were dispatched to a fight near 126 Latham Street in Easley.

Twelve minutes later, deputies arrived at the location and a male subject, whom James said deputies knew had active warrants, fled from the home.

"The subject ran onto Kay Drive, where he subsequently used a firearm to carjack an unsuspecting victim," James said in a release. "In an attempt to flee pursuing deputies, the suspect immediately drove the vehicle off the roadway into an embankment, causing the vehicle to become stuck."

Officials said deputies attempted to apprehend the subject but could not do so due to the subject being armed.

"A brief standoff ensued, culminating with subject repeatedly pointing a firearm at deputies with the Pickens County Sheriff's Office and officers with the Easley Police Department," said James. "The Crisis Response Team was notified and asked to respond. However, before their arrival, the subject engaged law enforcement with the firearm, which resulted in law enforcement responding with lethal force."

The incident occurred near the corner of Crosswell School Road and Kay Drive, James said.

The suspect was identified as Easley resident Thomas Christopher Wheeler, of Latham Drive, by the Pickens County Coroner's Office. Wheeler was pronounced at the scene with a cause of death listed as gunshot wounds.

No one else was injured during the incident, officials said.

Sheriff Rick Clark has requested that the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) respond to conduct the investigation and the deputies have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome.

The incident is being investigated by SLED.

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.