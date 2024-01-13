Suspect shot by store clerk in attempted York Co. robbery in custody

GRAFTON, Va. (WAVY) — The suspect who officials say was shot by a York County convenience store clerk during an attempted robbery has been taken into custody, according to the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office.

Scott R. Dudley, 39, of Newport News, has been arrested and charged with robbery, abduction by force and possession of stolen property from the Nov. 28, incident at Joe’s Kwik Marts in Grafton. Dudley was also charged with grand larceny from an incident that took place Nov. 15. Additional charges may be pending.

Dudley, who had previously been hospitalized due to his injuries, according to the sheriff’s office, has been taken to the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail and is being held without bond.

The store clerk was able to thwart the robbery attempt by shooting the suspect, officials said, and the store closed for the rest of that day after deputies spent hours at the crime scene looking for evidence. Deputies were notified of a robbery there at 9:15 a.m. Nov. 28.

Sheriff Ron Montgomery, at that time, called the attempted robbery “a very rare incident here where we have a robbery that actually involves a shooting.”

Montgomery said the gas station was not busy at the time the suspect went inside. The sheriff said that the suspect, Dudley, announced that it was a robbery.

“He actually did get money from the register and then was attempting to put the clerk into a bathroom,” Montgomery said.

At that point, Montgomery said the clerk got out a handgun and shot Dudley twice — in the abdomen and leg. Deputies at the scene did not find a weapon on the suspect, and his injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.

Montgomery said a big part of the investigation was to determine if the clerk had the legal right to use force.

