Suspect shot by trooper dies

Dec. 24—A suspect shot by a trooper following a report of a domestic dispute in Unadilla on Wednesday, Dec. 22, has died, state police announced in a media release.

Shortly after 7 p.m., New York State Police at Sidney were dispatched to a report of a domestic dispute at a home on Lyons Street.

The responding trooper was confronted by Mark A. Beilby, 24, who was armed with a knife inside the home, the release said.

During a media availability, which was streamed on Facebook by WBNG, Troop C Commander Maj. Jeffrey VanAuken said the trooper tried to de-escalate the situation, but Beilby did not comply with the trooper's repeated commands to drop the knife and advanced at the trooper while still in the apartment. The trooper discharged his issued firearm, striking Beilby, the release said. Beilby was the only person in the apartment at the time, VanAuken said.

Beilby was transported to Tri-Town Hospital then transferred to Wilson Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 11:05 p.m., according to a media release from the state Attorney General's Office, which is investigating the incident, pursuant to Executive Law Section 70-b, in conjunction with the New York State Police.

"It's a tragic situation," VanAuken said. "We regret the loss of life in this type of situation. Our desired outcome is always something positive and not in this regard."

Sidney and Unadilla ambulances and LifeNet responded to the scene, however LifeNet was unable to fly because of weather. Sidney Village Police assisted at the scene, VanAuken said.

The trooper, whose name was not immediately released, was uninjured. VanAuken said he is taking time off to deal with the situation.

VanAuken said troopers have had encounters with Beilby in the past, but he did not know the nature of them. The number of shots fired also was not clear, VanAuken said. He said an investigation and an autopsy on Beilby will help determine that. The attorney general's office said two knives were recovered from the scene.

The investigation into the incident is continuing.

This is at least the fourth officer-involved fatal shooting this year in The Daily Star's coverage area of Chenango, Delaware, Otsego and Schoharie counties.

Tyler Green, 23, was fatally shot during a confrontation with Oneonta police in front of his River Street home on April 6 following a call regarding a domestic dispute. Attorney General Letitia James' office investigated and ruled the shooting was justified.

Roger Lynch, 59, of Franklin, was fatally shot by troopers after he pointed a shot gun at responding officers after an hours-long standoff at his home in the town of Franklin on Aug. 6, according to state police. Lynch was sought after a non-fatal shooting in Delhi the previous night.

Walton resident Paul J. Weeden, 66, died after Walton Village Police responded to a mental health call on Oct. 4. According to troopers, who investigated the incident, the Walton police officer believed Weeden had a gun, and when asked to drop the weapon, Weeden did not comply and advanced toward the officer. Weeden pointed the suspected gun at the officer, who then fired his duty weapon and struck Weeden.