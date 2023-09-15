Suspect shouts “Kia Boyz!” on video while stealing Lakewood mom’s minivan

Video shows a group of people driving away a navy blue Kia Sedona minivan stolen in broad daylight from a Lakewood Safeway.

One of the suspects even shouts, “I know you mad, I know you mad!” and “Kia Boyz!” as the group drives away in two stolen Kias.

The victim, 27-year-old mom Kennedy Grenier, took the video. She said she had just popped into the Safeway for two minutes to grab a drink. When she came outside, her car was being stolen.

She says at one point, the suspects even tried to run her over.

Grenier adds she is also deeply frustrated by the police response and how little Lakewood police officers said they can do for her case.

Grenier says a nearby church notified police that suspects dumped all her baby gear, including three car seats and a stroller in the parking lot.

When she went to get those items, she says she actually spotted her stolen vehicle and started following it, while calling 911.

Grenier says the suspects turned into a McDonalds and that’s when she confronted them.

“I’m like what are you doing, get out of the car, you’re not going to hit me, it’s done,” Grenier said. “I’m now positioned in front of my stolen car.”

But then, she says the driver nearly ran her over.

“If I didn’t jump back, they were going to hit me, they’re not afraid,” Grenier said. And she says even more surprising, is how police responded.

“I kept being told they’re minors, we can’t do anything, you need to wait until they abandon your vehicle. And I felt so frustrated,” Grenier said.

Lakewood Police say they are in a very tough spot.

“What can an officer do when you’re talking about a kid committing a property crime?” KIRO 7′s Deedee Sun asked. “Yeah, not much,” said Sgt. Charles Porche with Lakewood PD.

Porche pointed out that police still can’t chase suspects for non-violent crimes. And when it comes to interrogating juveniles, officers can only questions juveniles in custody after the minor consults an attorney.

“So, it does make it more difficult to have those conversations with them, even if you are able to apprehend them or have the ability to talk with them,” Porche said. “I think it’s a frustration for the entire community,” he said.

Meanwhile, the suspect seen shouting “Kia Boyz!” in the car theft video also appears to have commented on a social media post of the crime, saying “That’s meeee.”

“We can’t just let this happen, it’s not ok,” Grenier said.

Sgt. Porche says state law needs to change so officers can better respond to similar crimes.

“It’s unfortunate, but yeah very brazen. Because they feel there are no consequences for what they’re doing,” Porche said. “I think there’s definitely something in the legislature that needs to change,” he said.

Kennedy’s minivan was found dumped in Tacoma late Tuesday night and is currently at a tow yard showing the typical marks of a stolen Kia, a broken window, plus damaged steering column and ignition. The white Kia sedan seen in the video was also recovered.

Porche said investigators will be looking into the social media comments to see what they can build on the case.







