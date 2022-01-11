Suspect who shoved Asian man onto Queens train tracks nabbed months later after subway groping: NYPD

A suspect wanted for shoving an Asian man into the path of an oncoming Queens subway train in a random May attack has been nabbed — after cops busted him for groping a woman inside another station, police and prosecutors said Tuesday.

Ronald Lacey is accused of shoving the 35-year-old victim into the path of an F train at the 21st St.-Queensbridge station in Long Island City about 7:45 a.m. May 24.

Lacey, 23, of Fresh Meadows, was muttering under his breath as he wandered around the station, according to cops. Then, in an unprovoked attack, he allegedly pushed the victim onto the tracks.

Panicked commuters managed to flag down the oncoming train and pull the victim up to the platform. The victim lost consciousness once he was brought back to safety and suffered a fractured wrist and a deep cut that needed 14 stitches to close, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said Tuesday.

“This could have ended in tragic results if not for the quick action of good Samaritans,” Katz said in a statement.

A day after the attack, cops released surveillance images of the suspect and asked the public’s help identifying him and tracking him down.

Lacey, Katz said, “was on the run for months.”

He was finally arrested Thursday but not initially for the subway shoving: Cops collared him for grabbing a 31-year-old woman’s buttocks at the Union Square station back on Dec. 8, police said.

Lacey was arraigned for the groping Saturday In Manhattan Criminal Court and charged that same day with the subway shove.

Queens prosecutors charged him with attempted murder, assault and other crimes. Although the victim was Asian, Lacey is not currently facing any hate crime charges.

A Queens Criminal Court judge ordered Lacey held without bail during a brief arraignment proceeding later on Saturday.