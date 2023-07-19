Suspect shoves employee, breaking their arm during Overland Park shoplifting attempt

Overland Park police are asking for help with identifying three alleged shoplifters — including one who was caught on camera pushing an employee down, causing her to break her arm — at a store near La Paloma Plaza last week.

The theft and battery occurred at a retail store near the 12000 block of Metcalf Avenue on July 12, according to police.

One shoplifter left through the store’s entrance carrying a pink box and a duffle bag, according to video captured by the store’s security cameras. While an employee was videotaping the shoplifter leaving on her phone, another shoplifter with a pink backpack knocked her over with a store item she was holding before also leaving the store, which was also caught on camera.

The employee fractured her right arm in two locations, according to a news release from Overland Park police.

The third alleged shoplifter is presumed to be in the white Dodge 4-door sedan or Avenger with unknown Missouri license plates.

Increasingly, retail chains are enforcing policies requiring employees to refrain from trying to stop shoplifting due to liability issues. In some cases, employees can even be fired for taking action to stop a shoplifter. It’s not known whether this store has any such policies.

Anyone with information can contact the police department at 913-344-8729. Anonymous tips can be reported to the tips hotline at 816-474-8477.