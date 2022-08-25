Suspect’s sister says ‘desperation’ led to cross-Charlotte chase in July

Tyler Harding is awaiting trial on a slew of criminal charges connected with a police chase that swept up and down Charlotte last month, but in an exclusive interview with Channel 9, his sister says the incident was an act of desperation.

Selina Harding says there’s no excuse for the reckless driving that Tyler is accused of -- in the span of a little over two hours on July 6, he allegedly stole multiple vehicles and caused several crashes before being caught by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers. Chopper 9 Skyzoom was overhead for most of the chase; see a recap and a replay of critical moments at this link.

News of the chase reached all the way to Texas, where Selina lives and where Tyler resided before moving to South Carolina. Thursday, she spoke with Channel 9′s Allison Latos and said what she saw in our video of the chase was a dangerous driver, but also a desperate brother.

“Not that it makes up for what he did, but he was desperate,” Selina said. “That’s what people do when they’re desperate.”

“Desperate for what?” Latos asked.

“It’s really hard for someone to get out of jail and find someone who will take you [for a job],” Selina said.

Tyler had been released from a Texas prison last year, but he also had an open warrant for his arrest in Texas at the time of the chase. His sister said he couldn’t find a job after moving to South Carolina.

Selina says the video of Tyler speeding down interstates, side streets, and sidewalks was her brother in a downward spiral.

“That’s why you see him driving around in circles. He had no clue where he was going,” she told Channel 9.

However, it’s not the first time Harding has been at the center of a police pursuit.

He was indicted in Bastrop County, Texas, for felony evading arrest with a motor vehicle for an incident in August 2019. He was also arrested in Travis County, Texas, for evading arrest with a motor vehicle in 2018 and unauthorized use of a vehicle in 2019, according to court records.

“I was seeing it unfold live on our air, and there were a few moments we worried somebody could be killed,” Latos said to Selina.

“Nothing he did is justified, but we had a really tough upbringing,” Selina said. “I want people to know mental health is a real thing. I’m terribly sorry for anyone involved in this. I promise you this is not what he wanted.”

Selina didn’t mention Tyler’s other sister, Christa, who was also arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle. Chopper 9 footage caught the moment Christa jumped out of a pickup truck when Tyler allegedly stole an UberEats driver’s car at a Walmart parking lot in the middle of the pursuit.

The chase ended without anyone being seriously hurt, but the ordeal prompted questions for CMPD about why officers didn’t try to stop Tyler sooner. CMPD claims that its policy is among the most stringent in the nation, adding that officers can only pursue drivers for crimes dangerous to life.

“[That includes] basically violent crimes, homicide suspects, assaults with deadly weapons, shooting into occupied dwellings, armed robberies, car jackings,” said CMPD Officer Chrissy Pickert.

This week, CMPD shared data showing that since 2019, the number of pursuits has been on the rise, with 61 happening from January to the end of July this year.

